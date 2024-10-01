Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $158.19. 914,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

