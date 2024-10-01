Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 492,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 438,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,594. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.