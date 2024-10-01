Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,433 shares of company stock worth $189,581 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 357,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,782. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $771.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

