WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Reaches $245,337.30

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $13.12 million and $245,337.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00104289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011356 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.