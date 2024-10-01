SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $775.60 million and $1.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,249.45 or 0.99794570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00056383 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.69436071 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $359,839.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.