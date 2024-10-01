Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Sells 35,600 Shares

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $17,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,610 shares in the company, valued at $693,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Price Performance
NASDAQ RIME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 104,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,635. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
