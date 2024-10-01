Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 5,760 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 888,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

