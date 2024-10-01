Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Sells 56,725 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,011. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

