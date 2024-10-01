Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $71.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00042603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,555 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,555.23653 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0585191 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $48,857,159.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

