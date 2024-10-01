Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Declines By 8.8%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 698,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

