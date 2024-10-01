Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,115,484 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

