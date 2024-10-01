ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 341,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 72,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,817. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

