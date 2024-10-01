ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 341,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 72,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,817. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

