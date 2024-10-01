Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

HMY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

