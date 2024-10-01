Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

CE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

