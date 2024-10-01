Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 851,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 179,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,567. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

