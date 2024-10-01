Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Blend Labs Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,688. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Blend Labs
In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $124,326. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
See Also
