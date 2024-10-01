Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,688. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $124,326. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

