Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynatrace by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dynatrace by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 2,306,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,682. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.