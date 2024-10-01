GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCT Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

In related news, major shareholder Anapass, Inc. bought 741,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,641.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,017,466 shares in the company, valued at $24,212,747.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCTS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 258,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. GCT Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

