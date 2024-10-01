Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

FIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.67. 2,671,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

