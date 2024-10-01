CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in September

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy
CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 1,993,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,962. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
