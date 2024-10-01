Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI remained flat at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Analysts expect that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everi

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.