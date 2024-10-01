Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE G traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. 1,105,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 19.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Genpact by 30.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.