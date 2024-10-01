Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expands By 5.6%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

