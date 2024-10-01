Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

DHR stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.54. 1,367,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,547. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

