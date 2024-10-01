Truist Financial Corp Sells 34,992 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $180,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

