Toncoin Price Hits $5.41 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00008839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and $429.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,996.39 or 0.99618241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00056246 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,430,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,402,981.932611 with 2,525,916,647.320573 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.80464137 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 569 active market(s) with $233,676,763.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.