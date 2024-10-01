OMG Network One Day Volume Tops $8.47 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $8.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00042318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

