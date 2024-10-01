Hive Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $94.52 million and $3.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

