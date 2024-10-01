MXC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.70 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $17.70 million and $896,166.47 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00260696 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00714186 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,071,368.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

