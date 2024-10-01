Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Grows By 10.5%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Archrock Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,854. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Archrock by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 175.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.