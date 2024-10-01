First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $200,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 46,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.