Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Increases By 11.0%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 3,513,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,568. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

