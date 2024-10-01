DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. 2,083,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,665,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

