Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Rises By 11.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 633,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after buying an additional 1,513,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after buying an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 5,986,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,707. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.