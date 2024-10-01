BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in BP by 85.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,570. BP has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.