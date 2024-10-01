Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Increases By 11.7%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.4 %

Enerflex stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $749.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.39.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

