Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases By 11.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DHT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 2,190,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,505. DHT has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 41,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

