NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $544.75 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and approximately $544.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,065,803 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,513,981 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,974,925 with 1,212,423,563 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.42948257 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $327,790,071.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

