Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.71 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $77.48 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,821,300,620 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,815,164,211.01262 with 24,826,889,780.226955 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16131176 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $40,754,613.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

