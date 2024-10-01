Zebec Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.31 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $65.31 million and $8.12 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00260865 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00112498 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $7,326,375.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

