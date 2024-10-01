Wrapped HBAR Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,558,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 273,427,827.65185547 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05859336 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,541,294.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

