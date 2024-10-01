pzETH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,894.23 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,892.77 or 0.04733641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $48.79 million and approximately $117,894.23 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00260865 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 44,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,804.30909342. The last known price of pzETH is 3,089.15841394 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $97,440.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

