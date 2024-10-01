crvUSD (CRVUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.71 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $62.30 million and $15.71 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00260865 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,367,679 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,144,367.16627621. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99864443 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $11,779,281.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.