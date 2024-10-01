Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Tops $2,579.68 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $66.97 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,579.68 or 0.04221310 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00260865 BTC.
Wrapped eETH Token Profile
Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,596,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.
Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars.
