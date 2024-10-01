Sui Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Sui has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.87930324 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $830,173,490.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

