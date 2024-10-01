Aldebaran Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.