Gifto Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

