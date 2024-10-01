Walken (WLKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,553,441 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

