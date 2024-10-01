ZClassic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $451,989.33 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

