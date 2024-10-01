Enjin Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $256.94 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $256.94 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,838,524,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,254,781 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

